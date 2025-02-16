Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Cut by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $23,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.57 and a 200 day moving average of $197.42. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.20.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

