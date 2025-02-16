Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Acquired by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $109.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.33.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

