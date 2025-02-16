Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 181,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $372,000.

VYM stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $113.00 and a 1 year high of $135.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.71.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

