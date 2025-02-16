Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Beacon Capital Management LLC

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Beacon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after buying an additional 7,039 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $639.87 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $478.25 and a fifty-two week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $600.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

