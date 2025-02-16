Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Purchased by MN Wealth Advisors LLC

MN Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 19,292 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 13,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,680.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 365,643 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period.

VYMI opened at $72.49 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $65.43 and a 52-week high of $74.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9647 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

