Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Agilis Partners LLC

Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.7% of Agilis Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Agilis Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VeraBank N.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 41,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,147.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 82,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 79,054 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,546,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $78.27 and a 1-year high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.