Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Copperleaf Capital LLC

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NYL Investors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Agilis Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 88,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 374,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,724 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average is $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

