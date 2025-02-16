Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,321,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,391,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

BND stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.33. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $75.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.2348 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

