Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.69 and last traded at $123.74, with a volume of 208572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.36.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.10 and a 200 day moving average of $118.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

