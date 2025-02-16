Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Position Raised by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $151.76 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

