Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.52 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.26). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.26), with a volume of 337,732 shares changing hands.
Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 582.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 0.59.
Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile
Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.
