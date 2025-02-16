Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Vietnam Enterprise (LON:VEIL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594.52 ($7.48) and traded as low as GBX 577 ($7.26). Vietnam Enterprise shares last traded at GBX 577 ($7.26), with a volume of 337,732 shares changing hands.

Vietnam Enterprise Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 594.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 582.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -389.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Vietnam Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Launched in 1995, Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (VEIL) was listed on the LSE in July 2016. It is the longest running closed-end fund focused on Vietnam and one of the largest which invests in listed and pre-IPO companies in Vietnam that offer attractive growth and value metrics . The fund has a strong ESG commitment driven by a close relationship with the IFC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.