VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 2.7% – Time to Buy?

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.38 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 138,999 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 55,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

VirTra Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market cap of $69.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VirTra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTSI. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of VirTra by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of VirTra by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in VirTra by 31.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

