Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Visa by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Down 0.5 %
V stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.94. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $356.08.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. This trade represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock worth $19,830,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $311.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.73.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
