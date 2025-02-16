Vontobel Holding Ltd. Buys 69,386 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in JD.com by 27.8% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 2,058,917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,291,000 after buying an additional 447,264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 400,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,012,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 5.9% in the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,577,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $143,086,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in JD.com by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 356,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,343,000 after buying an additional 242,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in JD.com by 65,089.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,214,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,580,000 after buying an additional 2,211,095 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.40. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Dbs Bank raised JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

