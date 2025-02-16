Vontobel Holding Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,149 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $104,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after acquiring an additional 969,006 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $58,338,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 63.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,106,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,832,000 after acquiring an additional 431,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after acquiring an additional 429,863 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $1,061,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,575. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,361.75. The trade was a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,422 shares of company stock valued at $11,424,351. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CHD opened at $105.12 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.35 and a 1 year high of $113.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 47.68%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

