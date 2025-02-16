Vontobel Holding Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,348 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $149,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $616,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,475,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $353.73 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $356.08. The stock has a market cap of $657.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $318.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.73.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

