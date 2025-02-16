Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Up 33.6% in January

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 133,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 94,848 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 191,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.28. 84,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,015. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

