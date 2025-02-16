VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 9.1% – Here’s What Happened

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 372,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 191,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
VR Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.55.
About VR Resources
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Featured Articles
