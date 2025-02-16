WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $538.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $497.86. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $413.07 and a 12 month high of $539.15.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

