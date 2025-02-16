WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $765,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $671,228.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,552,222.58. The trade was a 20.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,265,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,501.04. This trade represents a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,326 shares of company stock worth $8,673,948 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $106.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $65.33 and a twelve month high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $156.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 18.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.