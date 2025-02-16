WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,172 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $72.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $61,032.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,740,584.31. The trade was a 1.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 5,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $367,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,755,242.88. This represents a 87.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,346,976 shares of company stock valued at $642,660,729 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $119.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.45 billion, a PE ratio of 627.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 2.81. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $120.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

