WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,293,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,385,000 after purchasing an additional 80,048 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,713,000 after acquiring an additional 211,071 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 1,152,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,503,000 after acquiring an additional 305,634 shares during the period. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,968,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 826,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 35,246 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.56. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

