WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 47,311 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,311 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Amcor were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Amcor by 296.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Amcor by 441.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE AMCR opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Featured Articles

