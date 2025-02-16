Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Files 8-K Disclosing Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) recently filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, disclosing several key changes within the company. The filing revealed the departure of certain directors or officers, the election of new directors, and the appointment of other officers. Additionally, compensatory arrangements for some officers were disclosed.

As per the filing, Director Christopher J. O’Connell has resigned from Waters Corporation’s Board of Directors, effective February 25, 2022. Mr. O’Connell had been with the company since February 3, 2020. The departure of Mr. O’Connell from the Board represents a notable change in the company’s governance structure.

In response to the vacancy created by Mr. O’Connell’s departure, the Board of Directors has elected Victoria F. Haynes to fill the resulting vacancy. Ms. Haynes has been appointed as an independent director and will serve on the Board’s Audit and Compensation Committees. Her appointment brings valuable expertise and experience to Waters Corporation’s leadership team.

Further, the filing also announced the appointment of Rohit Khanna as the Company’s President, effective February 25, 2022. Mr. Khanna has been associated with Waters Corporation for a significant period and has held various key roles within the organization. His new role as President signifies his continued contributions to the company.

In addition to these changes, the Form 8-K detailed compensatory arrangements for Waters Corporation’s executives. The filing outlined the terms and conditions of certain officers’ compensation arrangements to ensure transparency and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Overall, the recent Form 8-K filing by Waters Corporation highlights significant developments in the company’s leadership team and governance structure. The changes reflect the company’s commitment to maintaining effective corporate governance practices and strategic leadership appointments.

