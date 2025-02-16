Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Has $104.69 Million Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 28.6% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $104,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 233,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,217,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 43,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $8,814,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

AVUS stock opened at $101.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $83.68 and a 1 year high of $102.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.53.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

