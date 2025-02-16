Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $218,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 230,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after buying an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.7% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $202.75 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.71.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

