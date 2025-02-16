Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Purchases 2,425 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 35,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.84.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

