Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,666 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 21.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $79,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,637,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,208,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,271,000 after purchasing an additional 209,620 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, bLong Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

