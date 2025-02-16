WD Rutherford LLC Has $4.02 Million Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WD Rutherford LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.9% of WD Rutherford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $3,114,246.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $1,427,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on USB shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

