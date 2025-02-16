WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 686 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKE. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 85.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 64.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 52.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 14.6% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 34,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 38.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen B. Rhoads sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $490,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214,089 shares in the company, valued at $11,053,415.07. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,087,690.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,781,640 shares in the company, valued at $94,747,615.20. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,042 shares of company stock worth $5,757,836 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Buckle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Buckle Stock Performance

NYSE BKE opened at $43.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.05 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $293.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.60 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. Buckle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Buckle’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Buckle Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

