WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 29,863,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,683,000 after buying an additional 572,639 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares during the period. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $36.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

