WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $480.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $446.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $485.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 13.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 25.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $546.00 price target (down from $550.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.72.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

