WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $250,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.2% in the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 73,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 322.6% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 73,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,212,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $93.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $93.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 85.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 12,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,119,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,110. This represents a 23.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

