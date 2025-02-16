WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,813,061,000. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,568,883,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 57,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,048,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $612.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $600.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $583.02. The company has a market capitalization of $528.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $495.94 and a 52-week high of $613.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.