WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 129,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,073,000 after purchasing an additional 12,486 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,615,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the last quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Investments & Financial Planning LLC now owns 396,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 562,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.99. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $55.78 and a one year high of $68.33.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

