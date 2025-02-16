WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 964 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,841,103 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $284,708,000 after acquiring an additional 523,244 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,596 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 146,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after buying an additional 127,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Bailey Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $172.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.50. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $148.90 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.62.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.32%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

