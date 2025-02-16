Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Increases Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,359,000 after acquiring an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,546 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.60 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.