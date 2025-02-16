Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WH. StockNews.com raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.30.

Shares of WH stock opened at $109.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.29 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $110.94.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,853,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,462,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,810,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,460,000 after purchasing an additional 63,006 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 81,730 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 24,953.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,333,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,292 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,309,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,952,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

