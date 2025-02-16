West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,388,200 shares, a growth of 37.9% from the January 15th total of 1,006,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 97.8 days.

West African Resources Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $1.16 on Friday. West African Resources has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.99.

About West African Resources

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso. It also holds 100% owned exploration license in the Toega Gold Project located in Burkina Faso.

