Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as high as $0.91. Westwater Resources shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 1,063,823 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwater Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Westwater Resources Trading Down 4.6 %

Insider Activity

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.63.

In other news, Director Terence James Cryan purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,443 shares in the company, valued at $241,079.22. This trade represents a 12.61 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwater Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WWR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35,046 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Westwater Resources during the third quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 536.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 83,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Westwater Resources by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwater Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 44,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westwater Resources

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

See Also

