WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of WisdomTree Gasoline (LON:UGAS – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.96 ($0.65) and traded as high as GBX 54.60 ($0.69). WisdomTree Gasoline shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.69), with a volume of 909 shares.
WisdomTree Gasoline Stock Up 0.5 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 51.96.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Gasoline
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Gasoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.