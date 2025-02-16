Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $17,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 5,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 106,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,158,000 after buying an additional 91,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Argus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.6 %

Yum! Brands stock opened at $147.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.52. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.13 and a 52-week high of $149.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.34%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

