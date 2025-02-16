Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Stake Raised by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.69 and a 12 month high of $133.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

