ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVOW) Shares Down 10.2% – Should You Sell?

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVOW – Get Free Report) was down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

ZIVO Bioscience Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

