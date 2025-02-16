Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,757,196.26. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $157.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.81. The company has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $200.53.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.90.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

