10,841 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 97.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,303,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,861,000 after purchasing an additional 644,530 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 441,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 252,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after acquiring an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $83,681,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 63.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 217,885 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $276.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.13. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $262.12 and a 1 year high of $387.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 30.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

