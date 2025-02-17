11,133 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Bought by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885,732 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth $48,953,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the third quarter valued at $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.74. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CPRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Capri from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.92.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Further Reading

