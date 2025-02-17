13,993 Shares in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Bought by Belvedere Trading LLC

Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBNK. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Capital Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 10.1% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital Bancorp from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Capital Bancorp stock opened at $31.87 on Monday. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 18.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital Bancorp

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Randall James Levitt sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $468,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,230,000. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Capital Bancorp Company Profile

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

