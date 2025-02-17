1,474 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,118,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 118,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,733 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in BioNTech by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 385,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after buying an additional 159,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $171.00 to $171.44 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.72.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.06 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $76.53 and a 52-week high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

