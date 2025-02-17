21,000 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at $1,237,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $828,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BILL in the 4th quarter worth $2,236,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of BILL during the 4th quarter valued at about $919,000. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on BILL from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BILL from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on BILL from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.97. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $100.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,980.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 157.98 and a beta of 1.76.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 5.90%. Analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

